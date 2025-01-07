Abducted Cartoonist 'Kibet Bull' freed

Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, one of the two Nakuru brothers abducted two weeks ago, has been found.

According to his sister, Mercy Cherotich, her brother called home at around 6pm on Monday and confirmed that he was free and safe.

"We are so happy. A little bit early this evening, l received a phone call from my brother Gideon Kibet. He told me he is Vihiga, in Western Kenya, safe but he sounded traumatised," Cherotich told the Nation.

Gideon Kibet alias 'Bull' addresses the media at Egerton University in Njoro, Nakuru County on January 6, 2025 after being released. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"He cannot hold a complete conversation because he is traumatised. But we thank God for his safety. He told me at the moment he is alone.”

The sister said they were set for a reunion at their home in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.

"He began his journey back home earlier today and he is now in Nakuru where he will spend the night before joining us at home tomorrow. We are so happy that he is alive. Today is a day of great joy," she said.

The family has been living in agony since the cartoonist and his brother Ronny Kiplagat were abducted by unknown people.

Kiplagat was abducted on Saturday, December 21, after attending a church service at the Kikuyu Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he serves as a youth leader.

Days later on December 25 (Christmas Day ), Kibet was also abducted after visiting the office of Busia Senator Okiya Omtata in Nairobi.

Kibet Bull, also known for his ‘Yoko’ moniker on X, has been critical of the government through art.

His popular images have been used by those who are critical of the government. Prior to his disappearance, the cartoonist was set to join a team of about 20 other young people for further studies in Israel on December 27.