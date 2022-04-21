A village fight, a dead tourist and a police probe

They were supposed to have a momentous occasion witnessing water cascading down the scenic Thompson Falls in Nyahururu.

The 13 sightseers had everything scripted to cap nostalgic Easter festivities. They left their Nairobi base enthusiastic and full of vigour.

But upon reaching Naivasha, their vehicle ran out of petrol and with a biting fuel shortage in Kenya, they could not find a refilling station.

Eager to make the day count, they decided to take a detour, visiting the famous Lake Naivasha, where they enjoyed a boat ride.

“They were met by a guide who promised to find a boat to ferry them across the lake,” said the Naivasha DCI boss Adan Hassan.

They took two boats and enjoyed the rare occasion before they called it a day, two hours later.

Take a beach stroll

They decided to take a stroll around the vast Karagita beach as the day wore on.

Trouble started at nightfall after a woman claimed that her phone had been stolen, prompting a fight between two visiting groups and several villagers.

“As the fight raged on, a villager picked up a piece of wood and hit 25-year-old Titus Waithaka Kimani, sending him sprawling to the ground,” Mr Hassan explained the sequence of events.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, bringing to a tragic end what was meant to be a memorable moment for the friends from Nairobi.

Hit with a piece of wood

Mr Hassan said one suspect believed to have hit the victim with a piece of wood was arrested after being positively identified.

“He is in our custody and assisting police with investigations. He was spotted hitting the victim. One of those who recorded a statement indicated that the assailant was wearing a turban commonly known as (Arafat) at the time of the attack,” said Mr Hassan.

“We also managed to recover the murder weapon, which will be taken to the government chemist for analysis.”

The assailant, according to an investigator, had earlier that Saturday assisted the visitors to secure a boat ride before the fight erupted at 7.30pm.

Mr Hassan explained that several other visitors were injured during the melee, saying they would record statements in connection with the incident.

He said they were looking for several other villagers involved in the fighting, terming the arrested man as the main suspect in the murder.