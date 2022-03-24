37 years later, memories of Mercy Njeri still linger in Kiamunyi

Members of the Kiamunyi land buying company set aside part of their expansive property in Nakuru County for public utilities, including a primary school.

When the school was built, the directors fondly named it Kiamunyi Primary, in memory of the regions where their members originally came from – Kiambu, Murang'a and Nyeri, hence the name Kiamunyi.

But little did the members know that a couple of years later the school’s name would change and it would be named in memory of one of its pupils, Mercy Njeri.

Interestingly, the girl had not accomplished much for the school as she was only six years old and in Standard One.

She had not even internalised the name of the school, the first of its kind in the new settlement area in Rongai sub-county.

However, as fate would have it, she fell sick. Her father Simon Waiharo said she was attacked by bouts of flu.

Her parents took her to local dispensaries but her condition worsened.

As the flu persisted, she was taken for further medical tests at Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital in Nakuru.

"She was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease in 1985," said a former teacher at the school who has since retired.

"We were shocked. Nobody could believe such a young girl could suffer from such a deadly disease. As teachers, we knew treating a heart condition was expensive and we could not help," the teacher said.

But as they were wondering what to do to save the life of a young promising girl, their help came at the 11th hour on February 4, 1985. President Daniel Arap Moi, while on his way to his Kabarak home, a few kilometres from the school, made his usual stopover to acknowledge greetings from teachers and pupils.

He addressed the pupils briefly, urging them to study hard. As he was about to enter his limousine, one of the teachers raised the issue of the sick girl.

The late President, who was known for his big heart, was touched by the plight of the little girl and promised to help the family.

When the school organised a drive to raise money for Mercy’s medical treatment, President Moi became part of the effort.

And true to his words, he mobilised funds and personally handed the money to her father, Mr Waiharo.

Mercy was airlifted to England's Birmingham Children's Hospital, where she underwent a delicate 12-hour operation on March 29, 1985.

But she died at 9pm on the same day, dashing her classmates’ hopes of reuniting with her.

Mercy was buried on April 6, 1985. President Moi showed his solidarity and mourned with the school fraternity and her parents by attending the funeral at her father's farm in Kiamunyi.

President Moi later granted the school its wish to rename the school after Mercy, and so it became Mercy Njeri Primary School. A secondary school later rose next to the primary school, and it was also named Mercy Njeri.

As the area on the outskirts of Nakuru grew, a shopping centre near the school emerged and as residents debated what to call it, many unanimously agreed it should be called Mercy Njeri.

The little-known Mercy Njeri’s stay at Kiamunyi Primary School was short but her memory will linger for many years to come as long as Mercy Njeri Primary School and Mercy Njeri Secondary School exist.