11 candidates in tough battle to succeed Kihika in Nakuru

The race to succeed Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is promising to be an epic battle, with 11 candidates intensifying their campaigns ahead of the August 9 polls.

Keroche Breweries Limited founder Tabitha Karanja will square it out with veteran politicians Koigi Wa Wamwere and former Naivasha MP John Mututho and a crop of newcomers.

Ms Karanja is flying Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance flag.

Mr Mututho is vying on Orange Democratic Movement ticket while Mr Wamwere is an independent candidate.

Others eyeing the seat are former Industrialisation chief administrative secretary Lawrence Macharia (Jubilee), Mr Michael Wechuli (Amani National Congress), Mr Daniel Kimani (Ford-Kenya), Mr Thomas Mwangi (Independent), Mr Bonface Mwai (Independent), Mr Abednego Mwangi (Independent) and Mr Crispus Wathimba (Independent).

Seeking to dethrone Kinyanjui

Senator Kihika, a close ally of DP Ruto, is seeking to dethrone Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

While Mr Wamwere and Mr Mututho are banking on their experience and networks, the newcomers are depending on party support and campaign promises.

Ms Karanja is enjoying solid backing from UDA and Senator Kihika who has been campaigning for her, saying she is the ideal person to succeed her.

A corporate titan, but a greenhorn in politics, Ms Karanja is undeterred, saying she has a wealth of experience to be the next senator.

“Having had a successful journey in the corporate arena where I won so many accolades, I am ready to represent the people of Nakuru in the Senate. I want to influence policies from the front row, while at the Senate. I’ve been toying with the idea for years, but I’m now ready to go for it,” she said in an interview with the Nation.

“The time is ripe for me to introduce policies that will cushion and support fellow investors. I think I have new business ideas which can spur this country’s economy,” she added.

UDA primaries

During the UDA primaries in April, Ms Karanja made a strong political statement after she floored her male competitors, garnering 98,439 votes, with Mr Daniel Gichanga coming a distant second with 12,240 votes.

Ms Karanja — who guided her Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries to become one of the leading companies in the country — recently changed her name to Tabitha Karanja Keroche.

New name

In a sworn affidavit, Ms Karanja said she’ll use the new name “for all purposes”.

Her new name was revealed via a Gazette Notice Number 4013 dated April 8, 2022.

Having come from the corporate world, political pundits wonder if she can withstand the rigours of the murky political waters to emerge the winner.

“Despite being a battle-hardened business guru, Tabitha Karanja Keroche has definitely found the political world unfamiliar. Furthermore, she will square it out with seasoned politicians who understand the political world better than her,” said lawyer and political analyst Steve Kabita.

‘Best bet for the seat’

Mr Wamwere, who lost to Senator Kihika in 2017, has described himself as the best bet for the seat as he is keen on protecting the county’s resources from corrupt cartels.

“With Koigi Wa Wamwere as senator, Nakuru County funds will be safe from corruption and that money meant for development will not be returned to the Treasury. I will fight against stealing of public resources everywhere. I have enough experience to be the best senator for Nakuru,” said Mr Wamwere.

Mututho laws architect

Mr Mututho, a shrewd politician and an architect of the famous Mututho laws, said he wants to be in the Senate to push for good governance, proper oversight and regulation of the production and sale of alcohol.

Mr Mututho said he is the best candidate based on his experience as a legislator, assistant Cabinet minister and administrator.

“I have offered myself to contest because I believe we need renewed leadership in the Senate for Nakuru and Kenya as a whole. I want to protect the gains of devolution,” he told the Nation.

Once elected, the former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) boss said he wants to provide proper representation, good governance and to help push for progressive laws, including those that will aid in fighting endemic corruption.

“Your senator must be someone who can speak for you, defend you, debate questions of law and legislate for your benefit,” he added.

Mr Mututho promises to continue with his push for a drug-free society.

“I want to be pro-life. If elected, my first business in the Senate will be to introduce more laws to regulate production and distribution of alcohol in the country. There is huge need to safeguard the family unit that is quickly disintegrating due to alcohol abuse. We need proper laws that will protect the family. Laws that will regulate alcohol use, ensure people drink the right quality, quantity and at the right time,” said Mr Mututho, who is a teetotaller.

“I think the race for Nakuru Senate seat will be between John Mututho who is pro-life and others, some of who are pro-alcohol,” he added.

Mr Mututho also wants to introduce laws that will regulate the use of genetically modified foods (GMOs) and use of unauthorised chemicals in agriculture.

“We need to protect our people from GMOs and harmful chemicals. I will introduce a law to ban harmful chemicals used in farming in my first day in the Senate,” said Mr Mututho.

Other laws he wants to legislate include those that seek to streamline the National Health Insurance Fund, the boda boda and matatu sectors.

Brace for a tough fight

Mr Macharia of Jubilee said those eyeing the seat should brace for a tough fight.

Although he is a newcomer, he has made inroads in various parts of the county.

“Anyone contesting against me should expect a painful defeat,” said Mr Macharia.

Youthful aspirant Wechuli has also been making inroads in various sub-counties, mainly targeting the youth and women.

County tours

The philanthropist has also been active on social media, urging Nakuru residents to support his bid.

“I am seeking to be senator and I am ready to serve the people of Nakuru. I fully understand the needs of the electorate and, therefore, I am better placed to represent them in the Senate,” said Mr Wechuli.

His county tours include charity works like donation of sanitary pads for needy girls, sports equipment and meeting opinion shapers at the grassroots.

Uhuru succession

Political analyst Jesse Karanja said a number of factors – including closeness to the people, individual manifestos and President Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics — will determine who becomes the next senator of Nakuru.

“Currently, the front runners are Tabitha Karanja, John Mututho, lawyer Lawrence Karanja and Koigi Wamwere. But in politics, a day is a long time. Time will tell as the clock ticks to the August 9 polls,” said Mr Karanja.

The cosmopolitan county has a sizeable population of Kalenjin, Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya, Kisii, Kamba and Maasai voters.

However, two populous communities — the Kalenjin (Kipsigis) and the Kikuyu — will determine who becomes the governor, senator and woman representative.

The Kipsigis community from Molo, Kuresoi South and North and Njoro form a significant voting bloc that plays an important role in shaping the county’s politics.