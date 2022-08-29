Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika begins process of forming government

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has begun the process of forming her government by declaring 10 vacant positions for the County Executive Committee Member.

The recruitment exercise will be closely monitored by the more than 2 million residents of the cosmopolitan county. During her campaigns, Ms Kihika met all the representatives of the communities in the region and promised that her government would be all-inclusive.

This being one of the most lucrative positions, many residents are hoping that the governor will start on the right footing, unlike in the previous two regimes where the dominant communities of Kikuyus and Kalenjins got most of the top positions.

"I hope Ms Kihika will restore the hope of minority communities who had often been left out in the executive in the past," said Ms Leah Kioko, a resident of Mai Mahiu in Naivasha sub-county.

At the same time, the government of Ms Kihika has declared 19 vacant positions for the chief officers.

The declaration of these positions, which is according to the provisions of the County Government Act, No.17 of 2012 Section 35, 36, 44 and 45, wants the applicants from Nakuru County to indicate their constituency and ward of residence in a bid to distribute the positions in all the 55 wards and 11 constituencies.

"The office of the Governor wishes to consider applications from highly qualified, results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointment to the county executive committee member and chief officers," read the notice signed by the Secretary County Public Service Board.

The 10 executive committee positions include Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Trade, Tourism and Co-operatives, Public Service Management, Education, ICT and E-government, Finance and Economic Planning and Health Services.

Other positions in the executive include Youth, Sports, Culture, Gender and Social Services, Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Infrastructure and Water, Sanitation and Environment.

The Chief Officer shall be the authorised officer in a specific department and shall be responsible to the respective County Executive Committee Member.

The 19 chief officers' posts will be, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Resource Mobilization, Public Service Management, Economic Planning, Finance, Education and ICT, Youth and Sports Affairs, Medical Services, Public Health, Information and Communication Technology.

Others are Trade, Tourism and Co-operative, Lands and Housing, Public Works, Roads, Transport, Water and Sanitation, Environment, Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance and Physical Planning and Urban Development

Applicants are required to get clearance from various government institutions including Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Criminal Investigation Department and Credit Reference Bureau.