Man’s body found in his car at Lake Nakuru National Park

Police in Nakuru recovered the body of a man inside his car at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday. The man is suspected to have died after ingesting a poisonous substance.

Two half empty bottles of pesticides and a 750 ml Smirnoff Vodka bottle was also recovered inside the Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle whose engine was still running.

Nakuru East Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Mutie said the man is suspected to have driven himself into the park on Friday evening. Mr Mutie said the police suspect the man could have taken a pesticide.

"Our officers moved to the scene following a report on the presence of a vehicle in the park, the man was already dead with no physical injuries but we suspect he could have taken the pesticide whose empty bottles were still in the vehicle," said Mr Mutie.

The incident was reported at 11am on Saturday. The detective said investigations were still underway to establish the identity of the man and the actual cause of his death.