Man’s body found in his car at Lake Nakuru National Park

Police in Nakuru have recovered a body of a man inside his car at Lake Nakuru National Park.

Police in Nakuru recovered the body of a man inside his car at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday. The man is suspected to have died after ingesting a poisonous substance.

