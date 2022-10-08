Kuresoi man drowns while fishing at Kenyatta Dam

A 36- year-old man drowned while on a fishing expedition at Kenyatta Dam in Nakuru County on Friday.

The man’s body was retrieved on Saturday and taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Kuresoi North Police Commander Juddah Gathenge said the victim, who was in the company of two others, drowned during a fishing expedition.

"Their boat capsized. Two of the fishermen managed to swim to safety but the victim drowned," said Mr Gathenge.

The police boss said the operation to retrieve the body on Friday was suspended due to darkness.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

The body was retrieved by divers from Bomet County after rescue efforts from local divers and the multi-agency teams failed. Fishing at the dam has been suspended.

"Jobless youths depend on fishing in this dam to sustain their families," said Mr Simon Mbugua, a resident.

Area MP Alfred Mutai called on residents to be careful while fishing in the dam.

"The dam is dangerous to swimmers who are not trained, especially those who are fishing. I urge parents to prevent their children from going to the dam to avoid such incidents," said Mr Mutai.

This is the second drowning incident to happen at the dam. The legislator asked the county government to train local divers to respond to such emergencies in future.