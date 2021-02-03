‘I have her number’: How woman’s hopes were dashed during meeting with Uhuru

As President Uhuru Kenyatta races against time to fulfil a campaign promise, one woman boda boda rider is hoping the President will be able to keep a promise he made to her.

Ms Virginia Wanjiku Wainaina, 29, popularly known as "Teacher" at Kabazi in Subukia Sub-County had a once-in-a-lifetime chance of meeting the President when he was on a meet-the-people tour in the area on January 28, 2020.

"I have been seeing the President on TV, but on that day I met him and shook his hand … It was an amazing moment for me … he made a stopover in Kabazi and he was met by a jubilant crowd. I don't even remember what he said, but I do remember the excitement of talking to him and I told him my wish was to get another job," said Ms Wanjiku.

She added: "I told the President that I love my job as a boda boda rider, but the harsh weather, particularly the biting cold in the morning was adversely affecting my health. I appealed to him to assist me get another job as a driver, as I have a driving licence."

"After keenly listening to me, President Kenyatta was empathetic and, concerned by my health problem, asked me to give him my telephone contacts," recalls the mother of three boys aged three, five and 11.

Phone number

Ms Wanjiku could not believe her ears and she immediately started giving the President her phone number.

However, just as the President was jotting down the number, her hopes were dashed when area MP Samuel Gachobe, who was among the political leaders welcoming the President to the area, said he had her telephone number and would take her to State House.

It is now exactly one year and five days since Ms Wanjiku met the President and she is still waiting for her MP to take her to State House as he said he would.

"My MP should have just let the President take my phone number. He asked me for it, and not the MP. I still don't understand why he interfered with my conversation with the President. I don't know whether I will ever get another once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the President," lamented Ms Wanjiku.

She later met the MP as he toured Kabazi and asked him why he had not taken her to State House as promised.

Heartbreaking

According to Ms Wanjiku, the response she got was heartbreaking: "He curtly told me: 'Yesu alisema anakuja na hawajawahi kuja (Jesus said he would come back and he has never come back)."

Mr Gachobe denied claims that he had abandoned plans to take Ms Wanjiku to State House.

“She should not worry. The plans to take her to State House were disrupted by the outbreak of Covid-19. However, I followed up the matter although it was not necessarily to take her to State House. She said she wanted a driving job and I want to assure her that I’m following up on the matter. I met the State House Comptroller, Mr Kinuthia Mbugua, and I’m following the matter to ensure she is assisted. I have made several calls to get the updates and I will continue making them until the matter is concluded,” said Mr Gachobe.

Ms Wanjiku says she is ready for the meeting.

"I have a driving licence that has been gathering dust in the house. The MP should take me to the President as he promised. A promise to someone is equivalent to taking debt from that person. Mr Gachobe's promise is a debt unpaid," added Ms Wanjiku.

"Sometimes when I reflect on my meeting with the President, I wonder whether it was a mistake and whether I will ever come close to meeting him again. Every day I'm worried, as his tenure is coming to an end," she said.

She explained that when she met the President, she didn't want to ask for a handout.

"I wanted a job that will help me take care of my children because a woman boda boda operator faces many challenges. For a woman, it is a tough engagement full of risks."

Ms Wanjiku is the only boda boda woman in the agriculture-rich Kabazi Ward, which has nearly 40 organised groups for operators.