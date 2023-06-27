‘I fought and overpowered carjackers’: Daring matatu driver speaks out

Matatu driver Paul Njoroge is lucky to be alive. On Saturday, he foiled a carjacking attempt by fighting off the assailants, who included a woman, in an incident that left him with a broken arm.

Mr Njoroge recounted how he encountered the kidnappers in the Laini area along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway at about 7pm on Saturday.

The driver says the attackers first tried to block his vehicle and he initially thought it was a case of drink-driving. He was wrong. They were biding their time.

A few metres further on, they blocked his vehicle again and managed to force the shaken driver off the highway.

"One of them managed to open the door and barked instructions to the shaken passengers," says Mr Njoroge.

The assailant entered the driver's cabin, pushed Mr Njoroge aside and tried to ignite the car, leaving the woman in the getaway car.

But the brave driver shoved the kidnapper before he could turn on the ignition, drawing the wrath of the now panicked passengers.

"Furious, they (attackers) dragged me out of the car and shoved me into the boot of the getaway car. Some of the passengers tried to help me by breaking the window, but the attackers managed to speed away," said Mr Njoroge.

When they reached Zambezi, they stopped and demanded that the driver hand over his mobile phone and all the cash he was carrying.

"I parted with Sh5,600 but they continued to demand my Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) for more cash," he explained.

He added: "When I refused to give in, one of them broke my arm. Still in pain, they took me back to the boot of the car.”

Mr Njoroge said he got lucky after the vehicle veered off the main road and onto a rough track.

"I heard the sound of motorcycles passing by. I shouted and help came," he added.

The determined boda boda operators, who responded to the distress call, chased the getaway car forcing the fleeing thugs to drop him off in the Kibiku area.

"They (boda boda riders) took me to the hospital and later I reported the matter to Kibiku police station," said Mr Njoroge.

The Nation caught up with the brave driver at Naivasha police station where he had gone to record a statement.