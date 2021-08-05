Governor Lee Kinyanjui appoints Sylivia Onyango as Sports and Gender executive

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has appointed Menengai Primary School head-teacher Sylivia Achieng Onyango as the county’s executive member in charge of Youth, Sports and Gender.

The position has been vacant following the resignation of Engineer Lucy Kariuki a year ago.

Governor Kinyanjui, in a communique dispatched by his communication team to newsrooms on Thursday evening, announced Ms Onyango’s appointment.

“To improve service delivery, I have appointed Mrs Sylivia Achieng Onyango to head the Youth, Gender, Culture, Sports and Social Services docket. The appointment will be forwarded to the county assembly for vetting,” read the statement.

“She has been instrumental in mentoring the youth in sports throughout her career and has been a lead coach in various field events including athletics and netball. Her training and experience in psychological counselling will be critical in handling gender-based issues,” the governor stated.

Ms Onyango holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. Her appointment comes at a time when Nakuru County has invested a Sh800 million in sports.

The county is constructing an ultra-modern Sports academy and training camp at Ndabibit Village in Kuresoi South sub-County. The modern high altitude training centre, one of Governor Kinyanjui’s flagship projects, will help nurture talent from Nakuru and other parts of the South Rift region.

The Sh650 million upgrade of Afraha Stadium is also underway. The sports docket has not had a substantive CEC for one year.

Former CEC Engineer Lucy Kariuki resigned on August 19 last year after he was recalled by the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Engineer Lucy had been seconded for three years to the Nakuru County government and when her term expired she exited. Mr Joseph Kiuna, the current executive for lands has been heading the docket in acting capacity.