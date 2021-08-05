Governor Lee Kinyanjui appoints Sylivia Onyango as Sports and Gender executive

Sylvia Onyango

Ms Sylvia Onyango who has been appointed Nakuru County’s executive member in charge of Youth, Sports and Gender.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has appointed Menengai Primary School head-teacher Sylivia Achieng Onyango as the county’s executive member in charge of Youth, Sports and Gender.

