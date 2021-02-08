Prime

Gangs and violence: Joblessness compounds Nakuru’s insecurity problem 

Kivumbini estate

Kivumbini estate in Nakuru town. A gang by the name ‘Confirm’ operates from the estate.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A notorious gang known as “Confirm” reigns supreme in Nakuru's Kivumbini estate.
  • So daring are the gang leaders that they even recruit school children.

They are no longer the safe estates that were preferred residential areas for low-income earners in Nakuru. Kivumbini, Paul Machanga, Kaloleni, Shauri Yako, Flamingo, Ojuka, Kimathi and Manyani estates are perhaps the most dangerous in the cosmopolitan town.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three traders charged with selling fake HIV test kits

  2. Two finance bosses charged with conspiracy to steal over Sh80m

  3. NMS replaces city sweepers with machines

  4. Nyamira school closed after dormitory fire

  5. PRIME How notorious gangs have colonised Nakuru estates

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.