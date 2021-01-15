Family demanding answers to student's mysteriously death in school

On Tuesday Mr Fatuma Mohamed received a distress call from the management of City Mission Secondary School in Nakuru County where his brother had been admitted in form one the previous day.

The disturbing news of her brother Abdulahi Mohamed being seriously ill saw her rush to the school only to find him lying unconscious on a bed inside the school’s boy’s dormitory.

He could not speak and neither the school management could explain to her what had happened to her brother.

She rushed him to the hospital where the doctors prescribed scanning and later head surgery but it appeared like it was too late as the boy died on Thursday while at the nursing hospital.

However, the autopsy report given to the family is what has raised suspicions on what could have happened to the student.

The report indicates that the 17-year-old boy’s death was caused by a severe head injury.

"As a result of my examination, I form the opinion that the cause of death was epidural hematoma from massive blunt force trauma to the head causing severe head injury," a report compiled by Dr George Biketi reads.

This is what has sparked outrage from the deceased boy's family and neighbours who are accusing the school of hiding the truth regarding the boy’s death.

Negligence

Dr Abdi Osman Mohamed, the deceased’s cousin is pointing an accusing finger at the school, blaming it for negligence and failing to protect the student.

He has also faulted the school's management for failing to show empathy or taking time to follow up on the progress of the boy.

“We are worried that the school which is supposed to guarantee the safety of its students has refused to shed light on the circumstances that led to my cousin’s death. We are demanding justice and the government should take action against the school.

After the burial of the boy, a group of grieving Muslim women staged protest marching from the burial site to the school.

The family is seeking answers from the school administration on the events that led to the boy's death.

Ms Rukia Sheikh, who led the women, said they are angered by the school's indifference to the incident.

She noted that no teacher from the school has visited the boy nor has the school condoled with the bereaved family.

“What bothers me most is that the school has done nothing to support the family. As a community we want to know who killed our son so that he can be dealt with whether it is the parent or the teacher,” said Ms Sheikh.

The women camped outside the school's gate for the better part of Friday afternoon.

Nakuru county Director of Education Mr Fredrick Osewe said he is aware of the case and that they have launched investigations into the incident.