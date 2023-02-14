30 families left homeless in Elburgon fire

At least 30 families in Eastleigh estate, Elburgon town, will spend the night in the cold after a fire burnt down their houses on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which broke out at 1pm, destroyed several wooden rental houses. Residents said nothing was salvaged from the houses.

Mr David Muturi, who lost everything in the inferno, said he was informed by his neighbours about the fire.

"I was out on the farm when I received a call that my house was on fire. Nothing was salvaged from the houses because many of us were out for daily chores," said Mr Muturi.

He told Nation. Africa that he lost property worth more than Sh800,000, including sacks of maize.

Ms Margaret Waithira said she lost property worth Sh500,000.

"I had left my elderly mother in the house as I went to the shop to buy sugar. On my return, I was shocked to find everything burnt to ashes," said Ms Waithira.

The fire was put out by Nakuru County firefighters. Residents praised the county government fire team for its quick response.

Mr Daniel Wainaina Gachacaha said before the county firefighters arrived, residents used sand and water to keep the fire from spreading fast.

The residents called on well-wishers to help the affected families with basic needs and to erect temporary houses.

The source of the fire was not immediately established.