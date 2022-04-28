Young entrepreneurs honoured for their innovations

Young entrepreneurs have been feted for groundbreaking innovations on food security.

Yesterday, the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) celebrated World Intellectual Property Day by honouring youthful innovators.

In an event called “IP and the Youth: Innovating for a Better Future’’ held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the trademarks regulator recognised three young innovators for creating projects in tandem with the Big Four agenda.

Daniel Mwaura, 25, founder of Hovitos, won first place for creating organic candy made from honey and coffee. The young innovator sources raw materials from local farmers and helps boost the ailing coffee and beekeeping industries and reduce food insecurity.

“It is very important to protect your intellectual property rights if you want to grow into a big business such as Coca Cola. Registration sets you apart from … competitors because it protects your trade secrets,’’ Mr Mwaura stated.

The first runner-up, James Mwangi, came up with a tractor operated by two drivers, one for the front and the other for the back. This ensures that the farm machine operates in a straight line.

Vehicle security system

Peter Mburu, the third awardee, wants to curb car theft through CARSS, a smartphone app-operated vehicle security system that controls the ignition and door locks.

Speaking during the event, Industrialisation Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia lauded the three innovators for the value they placed on their IP rights.

“I challenge thousands of other entrepreneurs across the country that have not made any efforts to protect their rights, especially trademarks, to do so the soonest possible and use them for effective marketing of their goods and services,’’ he said.

Mr Kaberia, representing Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina, urged owners and users of IP rights to take advantage of existing laws such as the Moveable Property Act that allows the use of trademark rights as collateral for funding.

John Onyango, Kipi acting managing director, encouraged young people to take up intellectual property rights as an avenue for playing a meaningful role in Kenya’s social and economic spheres such as agriculture, finance and manufacturing.