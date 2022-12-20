Women group officials in Sh162m forgery case to spend more days in custody

Two officials of a women group charged with defrauding investors over Sh162million in a police housing racket will be detained pending further investigations.

Mary Ndunge Mutuku and Mary Wanjiru Ndung’u will cool their heels in custody until December 22, 2022 when the investigating officer-Eunice Njue will explain why the two should be detained for 14 more days.

Opposing their release on bond, State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda said police are yet to record statements from a number of complainants.

“I oppose the release of the suspects on bond at this stage to enable Ms Njue complete investigations. All these people in court are complainants and they need justice,” Mr Gikunda stated.

But defence lawyers Robert Aswani and Geoffrey Omenke opposed the request saying the accused have pleaded to 20 counts of obtaining money through false pretence and forgery and “all the court should do is to exercise its constitutional mandate to free them on bond.”

Bond plea

“It is the constitutional duty of this court to pronounce itself on the bond plea. The offences against them are bailable. No compelling reasons have been put forth by the prosecution to warrant this court to deny the suspects bail. They are not a flight risk and neither a threat to the intended witneses,” Mr Omenke submitted.

Mr Aswani said nothing new will come forth from the further investigation being undertaken since police have interviewed all the witnesses they had purposed.

In her brief ruling, Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo overruled the defense and directed the suspects be remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station for one more day.

The magistrate directed Ms Njue to file an affidavit detailing reasons why the suspects should be denied bond.

Ndunge and Wanjiru denied defrauding a brother and a sister Sh87,742,000 pretending they were in a position to sell them houses at the West Park Police Estate, Nairobi between 2015 and 2022.

The officials of the self-help group faced 15 counts of obtaining money through false pretense and forging a letter from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection regarding the ownership of the estate.

A total of Sh162,152,000 was obtained from various complainants in the case.

The magistrate added police need time to piece together all the evidence regarding telephone conversations and bank transactions of the suspects.