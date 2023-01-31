Woman who stabbed 'ex-lover' pleads guilty to assault charges

A woman who stabbed her “ex-lover” with a kitchen knife on the neck during a fight pleaded guilty to charges of unlawfully assaulting and causing him actual bodily harm.

At the Makadara Law Courts, Catherine Mweni Mbatha admitted that she assaulted Alphonce Munyoki contrary to section 251 of the penal code within Tassia in Embakasi on January 29.

Mr. Munyoki had separated a fight between Ms. Mbatha and another man and returned to his house.

After a short while, he returned to the scene of the fight outside a building where he resides to collect his slippers and found Ms. Mbatha who stabbed him in the neck.

She attempted to stab her again, but he got hold of the knife and she cut him on the hand with the knife.

Mr. Munyoki was rescued by members of the public who intervened and arrested Ms. Mbatha.

She was escorted to the Tassia police post where she was arrested by the police and detained as Mr. Munyoki went for medication.

She admitted the assault charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani and claimed that she had been in a relationship with Mr. Munyoki for eight years before they broke up.

She claimed that she was taking her child to hospital when she met the complainant, and he lured her to his house promising to give her money for the child’s medication.

Ms. Mbatha claimed a difference between them then led to a fight inside Mr. Munyoki’s house when he was cut by a piece of metal.