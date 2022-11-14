Woman's body found dumped inside a bathroom in Embakasi

Police officers in Nairobi are investigating an incident where the body of a woman was found dumped inside a bathroom at a flat in Kware area, Embakasi, Nairobi County.

In a report seen by Nation, it was reported Monday morning by one Mr Reagan Kiprotich, a caretaker of the building known as Vinzac Apartment within Pipeline, Embakassi Sub-County that there was a body of an unknown female lying in a bathroom.

“Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the adult female aged about 30-35 years lying naked with a lesso strapped at the waist inside the bathroom with black blisters on the left armpit and shoulder,” the report read in part.

Police say the victim seemed to have been murdered somewhere else and the body dumped at the scene.

The officers took the body to the City Mortuary where it was registered as an unknown female adult.

Also read: Man shot dead in Donholm as robbers mistake his cups for money

Meanwhile, residents of Rongai in Kajiado County over the weekend cornered and lynched a suspected robber.

Police say the deceased was in the company of two others and had broken into a house when the owner raised an alarm prompting members of the public to respond.

He was found in possession of a black bag that had a hammer, a bunch of assorted keys, marvin and a red jacket. All these have been kept as exhibits as police search for the other two suspects who escaped.

“The body was taken to City Mortuary pending an autopsy and identification,” the police said.

And police in Chokaa have launched investigations into an incident where a minor snatched Sh100 from a man who was walking beside the road.

It has emerged that the man only identified as Mr Marube was on his way to the shop when the minor snatched the money from him and rushed to their home.

“He followed the boy to their house, the boy’s mother raised the alarm and the victim was subjected to serious beating,” a police report seen by Nation read in part.