Woman jailed 2 years for jumping bail in Sh204m tax evasion case

A businesswoman was Thursday sentenced to two years in jail, with the alternative of a Sh300,000 fine, for jumping bail for several years in a Sh204 million tax evasion case.

Claire Marisiana Odimwa is accused of causing the government to lose more than the stated amount of money in customs duty, through the export of 3 million kilograms of hides.

Ms Odimwa was finally arrested on Wednesday by police who found her hiding in a closed cabinet at her Buruburu residence in Nairobi, after tracking her since 2020.

The woman, who is facing several charges, was sentenced by Milimani senior principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi. She had been presented before Ms Nanzushi and senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu for directions to be given in the matter.

Ms Nanzushi issued a warrant for Ms Odimwa’s arrest when she stopped attending court in 2020. To her disadvantage, however, the case proceeded before Ms Nanzush in her absence, with her lawyer in attendance. A judgment was entered in April 2022 in her absence.

On Thursday, the investigating officer told the court that the convict had been switching her phone on and off at different locations.

He told the magistrate that he traced the call signal to her house in Buruburu. They stormed it but could not find her although the call signal showed she was in the building.

“We checked for her in the ceiling but we could not find her, only to find her in a closed cabinet under the staircase,” the investigating officer told Ms Nanzushi.

Ms Odimwa was convicted of obtaining Sh4.9 million from Thomas Aul Ewald by pretending she was taking her sick relative abroad for medication. She had told Mr Ewald that she needed financial assistance.

In another case she is facing, her lawyer Julius Kembo told the court that she had had been sick and had lost track of the proceedings after court sessions turned virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He pleaded with the court to reinstate her bond terms, which had been forfeited