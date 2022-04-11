Woman held for stealing from foreigner accuses him of sodomy

Police officers were on Sunday morning treated to drama after a woman accused of stealing from her client after a one night stand claimed that he had sodomised her.

Detectives probing the incident where the woman is accused of stealing an iPad valued at Sh92,000 from a foreigner claimed that the man, only identified as Khan, had gone against the order of nature.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are said to have hooked up on Saturday night at a hotel in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani estate where, after a fun-filled night with the man, the woman left on Sunday morning with the iPad.

iPad missing

“However, immediately after she left the room, Khan realised that his iPad valued at around Sh92,000 was missing and alerted security to [stop] the woman and ransack her handbag in search of the gadget,” a report by the DCI stated.

The hotel security recovered the gadget from the woman and thereafter called police officers from the Capitol Hill Police Station.

In an unexpected turn of events, the woman told officers that Khan had given her the iPad as payment for her services, further claiming that the client had sexually assaulted her.