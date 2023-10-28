Woman who raised false alarm on neighbour's son in court for robbery

A woman who raised a false alarm and accused her deceased neighbour’s son of being a thief, resulting in him being seriously injured by a mob, has been charged with robbery with violence.

Susan Njenga is accused of violently robbing Mark Kennedy Njoroge of Sh9,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh6,000 in Huruma estate, Nairobi on September 3.

She was charged along with a neighbour, Stephen Njoroge.

The two are accused of robbing the complainant jointly with others at large and of using violence against him during the alleged robbery.

Mark Kennedy, a matatu driver, had gone to his late father's house to occupy it when Susan found him and told him that he was a stranger and that the neighbours did not know him.

Susan allegedly took a stone and hit the complainant then raised an alarm, prompting other tenants to attack the complainant.

Her co-accused was identified as among those who assaulted Kennedy with crude weapons.

The complainant was rescued by a member of the public who threatened to call the police and escorted him from the scene.

He went to a hospital where he was treated before reporting the matter at Huruma Police Station.

The two suspects were traced and arrested after the police completed their investigations.

The accused persons denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga at Makadara Law Courts and sought lenient bail and bond terms.

Their lawyer told the court that the incident occurred as a result of an ongoing succession dispute and that there is a matter in the High Court relating to the dispute.

The magistrate released the two suspects on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh200,000.