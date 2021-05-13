Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

Mukuru Kaiyaba slums

Houses partly submerged in water in Mukuru-Kaiyaba slum in Nairobi County. 

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

A woman died in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums after her house was swept away after Ngong River broke its bank on Wednesday night.

