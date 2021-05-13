Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

A woman died in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums after her house was swept away after Ngong River broke its bank on Wednesday night.

Makadara police boss Tim Odingo, who confirmed the incident, said hundreds of families were also displaced by floods at Mukuru-Kenya Wine slum in Starehe Sub-County.

The woman was said to be asleep when Ngong River broke its banks owing to the heavy rains pounding the city and its environs.

“The woman is a casual labourer in Industrial Area, her roommate left the city for her rural home after losing her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was asleep when her house collapsed and fell into the river at around 2am,” her neighbour said.

The woman’s body was found near the Kwa Reuben Bridge in Nairobi’s Industrial Area before the police moved it to Nairobi City Mortuary.

In Kaiyaba slum, the floods cut off transport after part of the Kaiyaba- Hazina Bridge, which connects Mombasa and Enterprise roads, was swept away.

The affected informal settlements in Nairobi include Kaiyaba, Maasai Village, Kenya Wine, Budalangi, Kisii Village, Mandazi road and Kanaro.

The weatherman has predicted more floods in over 20 counties across the country this month