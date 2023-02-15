Woman charged with stealing from ex-colleague after spiking his drink

A woman who allegedly spiked her former colleague’s drink with a stupefying substance before stealing from him was charged with theft.

Millicent Wanjiru was charged with handling stolen goods contrary to Section 322 (1) of the Penal Code.

Ms Wajiru is accused of stealing electronics, household items, an ATM card and Sh5,000 in cash all valued at Sh76, 000 from Jackson Imbwaka from his house in Githurai 44 in Nairobi on January 18 this year.

In the second count, Ms Wanjiru was charged with dishonestly retaining Mr Imbwaka’s laptop and its charger, two mobile phones and a watch.

Mr Imbwaka had invited the suspect to his house for drinks and a meal after she called in the morning requesting a meeting.

The two had worked together at a community-based organisation until 2020.

On the fateful day, at some point, Mr Imbwaka left the house for more beer and food. He suddenly fell asleep in the afternoon.

He woke up early the next day and found the door to his house wide open.

Upon checking around, he found his laptop, two phones and ATM card, among other items, missing from the house. Sh5,000 had also been stolen.

Upon replacing his SIM card, he found that Sh9,500 had been withdrawn from his M-Pesa account.

He reported the matter to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) traced the suspect to her house in Kahawa West where she was arrested and some of the items stolen from Mr Imbwaka’s house were recovered.

Ms Wanjiru denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts.

She was released on a bond of Sh200,000 without the option of a cash bail.