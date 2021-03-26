Woman arrested for faking kidnap, demanding Sh30,000 from her mother

A photograph of the purportedly shaken daughter, with her hands and legs tied up, was sent to her mother, a resident of Satellite in Riruta.

  • Police said the mother was told her daughter would be killed - that her throat would be slit open - if she reported the matter to police.

Police have arrested a Nairobi resident for allegedly staging her own kidnapping in the hope of defrauding her mother.

