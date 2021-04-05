Win for suspended Jubilee MCAs as tribunal overturns party decision

Silvia Museiya, Millicent Jagero

From left: Nairobi MCAs Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero. They have been suspended by Jubilee Party for three months for undermining the party.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Political Parties Disputes Tribunal declares suspension of the three MCAs as unlawful.
  • The three MCAs were accused of undermining the leadership of the party at the national and county levels.

Three Nairobi Jubilee MCAs have had their suspension by the party overturned by the political parties disputes tribunal.

