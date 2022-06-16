Wife of missing young rights activist asks for help to raise children

A woman whose husband mysteriously disappeared two years ago has come out to seek help due to the tough economic times.

Ms Ann Njeri told Nairobi News that her husband Michael Njau, an activist at the Kiamaiko Social Justice Centre, was the breadwinner in her family and running the household has been difficult. She last saw him on April 24, 2020.

Mr Njau, who in 2017 contested the Huruma ward rep seat, went missing en route to Thika alongside his cousin Adan Mohammed and taxi driver Samuel Mungai.

“I have three children aged 18, 15 and six and the eldest has already dropped out of school,” she told Nairobi News.

She said she used to run a café in Huruma but closed it because she became too busy to run it.

Ms Njeri said the situation became even tougher when her mother fell sick and she had to start taking care of her.

She said police officers stopped following up on the case and have not told her what they found out about the disappearance.

“Anytime I try asking the police where the investigations reached they don’t give me a clear indication of what really transpired,” she said.

Did not find him

After Mr Njau disappeared, his fellow human rights defenders started searching for him.

Ms Njeri said they searched at Kenyatta National Hospital and morgues in Thika and Nairobi but did not find him.

A week after he disappeared, police only found the taxi they were using and a jacket in Githurai 45.

The car, a grey silver Toyota Ractis, is at the Githurai Police Station.

The trio’s phones were switched off at around 3pm on the day they disappeared.

Asked whether her husband had expressed any distress, Ms Njeri said that a week before he went missing he kept asking her about their kids.

“When he went missing he was not living with me. He used to live with a cousin in Huruma,” she said.

Human rights defenders have raised concerns about young people disappearing in Kiamaiko.

Some of the youths were found dead and their bodies bore signs of torture.

The breasts of female victims had been cut off, their tongues removed and eyes gouged out.