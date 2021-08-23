Why Ringtone wants Alai back in custody

Kenyan musician Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has asked the Kibera law courts to cancel bond terms given to blogger Robert Alai in an assault case.

Ringtone now wants Mr Alai put behind bars claiming he has been threatening him and his witnesses and undermining the court ahead of a hearing that will kick off on September 24.

He wants Mr Alai to show cause why he should not be held for contempt of court and jailed for up to six months.

Through his lawyers, Ringtone claims that Mr Alai is using proxies and agents to publish malicious information about him and the court. The singer claims that on August 10, this year, Mr Alai published an outrageous article about the court.

Ringtone’s lawyers led by Evans Ondieki applied for cancellation of bond terms alleging that the blogger has been making scathing attacks against Ringtone and has threatened him and his witnesses.

Blogger Abraham Mutai

“The blogger also abused and insulted the complainant alleging that he is involved in an international car theft syndicate and uses music as a cover-up. The respondent’s (Alai’s) conduct is an affront on the rule of the law and due process,” the application states in part.

“The respondent’s (Alai’s) conduct is a threat to our democracy because it is a show of disrespect to institutions and the rule of law. The rule of law is the beacon of our democracy and must be safeguarded at all times.”

Some of the posts on Twitter have been made by blogger Abraham Mutai who lawyer Ondieki claims is a surrogate of Mr Alai and one of his agents.

He alleged Mr Mutai is working under the command and control of Mr Alai.

Mr Alai has been charged with causing Ringtone grievous harm after a road rage incident.

The blogger is out on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a Sh1 million bond. Mr Alai was arrested on July 24 moments after Ringtone filed a complaint with the police following their confrontation along a Nairobi highway.