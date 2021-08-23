Why Ringtone wants Alai back in custody

Blogger Robert Alai in court on August 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyan musician Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has asked the Kibera law courts to cancel bond terms given to blogger Robert Alai in an assault case.

