Traffic in Nairobi
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Why Nairobi might be uninhabitable in the next 50 years

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

Just before the Uganda railway line cut through Nairobi at the turn of the 20th century, the area was virtually desolate.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Family seeks justice as breadwinner son electrocuted

  2. Isiolo library gets Sh300,000 books donation

  3. Candidate who collapsed during exams shines in KCSE

  4. State says action needed to protect bee colonies

  5. PRIME How Nairobi ranks in pollution among global peers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.