Why loss of green spaces in Nairobi could open the door to more diseases

trees cut waiyaki way expressway

A section of Nairobi’s Uhuru highway on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Most trees has been cut to allow construction of Nairobi Expressway to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • Between 1976 and 2000, Nairobi’s forest cover went from 14 per cent to 3 per cent.
  • Bushland cover, over the same period, was also reduced from 22 per cent to 13 per cent.
  • This will have an impact on the city’s wildlife and livestock.

There’s been widespread concern in Kenya over the shrinking of green spaces in Nairobi, the capital city. Most recently, there was uproar over the construction of a raised highway. This resulted in the felling of hundreds of trees, though protests managed to save the life of one 100-year-old fig tree.

