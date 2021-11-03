When children violently demand inheritance from parents

It is a modern-day version of the story of the biblical prodigal son. Only that in this case, many children have ended up in the dock instead of enjoying their wealth in a faraway land.

On November 30, 2015, David Mwangi Githambu stormed the Naivasha police station in the morning demanding to be arrested for killing his father exactly two years after the murder.

Haunted by “demons” he claimed were pricking and removing his flesh, Mr Githambu confessed to Inspector Alvin Matara and his colleagues that he and his friend that he only identified as Muraya had killed his father Erick Githambu Mwangi on October 29, 2013 in Kinoo, Nairobi.

He told the officers that he had killed his father for refusing to assist him financially and having sold the family farm in Kayole, Naivasha.

Githambu had waited for his father’s death to inherit his property but he sold a parcel of the family land and bought a car to start a taxi business before marrying another wife.

This offended him, prompting him to take it upon himself to kill the old man.

He later denied charges of murdering his father when he was charged on January 6, 2016, but he was found guilty by Justice James Wakianga and was on January 21, 2021 sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, with the term starting on December 15, 2015, when he first appeared in court.

Githambu’s case is not isolated. A man who gave his father a two-month ultimatum to subdivide his land or face dire consequences has been charged with issuing him death threats.

In a Kibera court, David Munga was accused of threatening to kill his father Erastus Munga at his home on Nduaru Road in Kawangware, Nairobi, on July 19.

Mr Munga is said to have threatened his father after he found workers preparing to dig a pit latrine in the family’s compound. He is demanding his share of the land as inheritance.

The suspect told his father that he should have consulted him before initiating the project.

The suspect had reportedly grabbed his father by the neck before the old man was rescued by his wife and two of the workers he had hired to dig the latrine.

He later went into his house, came out with a panga, threatened the complainant and chased away the workers.

Mr Munga denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto. He was freed on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of the same amount.

Violently demand food

In yet another case, Peter Mute Thiong’o and his brother John Gitau Thiong’o are accused of threatening to kill their mother Alice Njeri on July 6 at her home in Kabete, Nairobi, in an attempt to evict her from her matrimonial home.

David Munga at the Kibera law courts. Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Meda Group

The Thiong’os are accused of wilfully and unlawfully threatening to kill their mother and two sisters for continuing to live on the suspects’ father’s property.

They had allegedly threatened and harassed their mother for some time.

Ms Njeri told police that her sons, aged 28 and 26, had made her life hell by hurling unpublishable insults at her while threatening to kill her and her two daughters, returning home late and drunk to violently demand food from her.

They reportedly ordered her to vacate their late father’s property and allegedly sold her household items, including furniture.

The suspects denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Sharon Maroro and were released on a surety bond of Sh500,000 and alternative cash bail of the same amount. Their case is underway.

In similar circumstances, Mary Nyambura Kimani had to lock herself in her house in Westlands, Nairobi, after her son Godfrey Njogu Kimani threatened her in an argument over family property on the night of August 26.

Mr Kimani faces charges of causing malicious damage after destroying a window at his parents’ house while trying to break in and creating a disturbance by threatening to harm his 85-year-old mother.

Mr Kimani was allegedly demanding the title deed for the family property while claiming that the parcel of land that his parents gave him is smaller than his elder brother’s.

He was restrained by security guards, who detained him before the police arrested him.

And on February 15 this year, a distraught woman ‘cursed’ her son at the Makadara courthouse, where he was charged with creating a disturbance by threatening to kill her for failing to give him Sh2 million and a house.

Materialism

Phelister Akinyi told her last-born son Fredrick Horrace Ochieng that “even if you kill me and take the house you will wander in it but you will always see my face in every space”, prompting Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga to intervene.

Mr Ochieng had threatened to kill his mother on or before February 14.

Peter and John Thiong'o at the Kibera law courts. Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Meda Group

He had allegedly threatened his mother while demanding an apartment she owns in Eastlands, Nairobi. He was later granted bail, which his mother paid.

Psychologist Nancy Karwitha blames the problem on parenting and socialisation. She says materialism, where one’s success is about what they have, has exacerbated the problem.

Ms Karwitha said parents have contributed to this problem by making things easy for their children and making available whatever their children want, which gives them a sense of entitlement because they never say no to their children.

Succession lawyer Victor Olao said it is a moral issue and the children who have killed or threatened their parents are those who have done little to gain anything for themselves, only waiting for their parents to die so that they can inherit their property.

But Mr Olao said there is no law that requires someone to share their property with anyone, including their children.

“It is not a right in law to be given anything. One can use their property until the last part of it and that is okay,” he said.

“What the law provides for is mechanisms of equitably sharing the property so that no child is left out because they were born out of wedlock or a spouse is denied inheritance.”

Getting a share of a parent’s property, he said, is a privilege, not a right. That is why some people give their entire property to charitable organisations.

Mr Olao said the problem of discontentment is sometimes fuelled by the parents when they share out their property.

First, Mr Olao said, some children help their parents to secure or acquire family property and “you find that someone who has been helping their parents financially most of the times or has even built them a home gets a lesser part of the share as their siblings who have been a nuisance to the family get the lion’s share”.