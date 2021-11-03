David Mwangi at the Kibera law courts.

| Joseph Ndunda | Nation Meda Group

Nairobi

Prime

When children violently demand inheritance from parents

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

It is a modern-day version of the story of the biblical prodigal son. Only that in this case, many children have ended up in the dock instead of enjoying their wealth in a faraway land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.