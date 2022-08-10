Westlands: Nelson Havi concedes defeat, as Tim Wanyonyi celebrates
Westlands United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nelson Havi has conceded defeat to Tim Wanyoyi in the parliamentary race.
In a Twitter post, the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president congratulated Mr Wanyonyi saying that he was content with the outcome.
"The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome," Mr Havi wrote.
Going by provisional results at Kenya Technical Trainers College, the tallying centre for Westlands Constituency, Havi has garnered 1,429 votes so far compared to Wanyoyi’s 4,968 votes.
Mr Wanyonyi thanked the voters.