Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi: Not a day more for NMS

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who is eyeing the Nairobi governor’s seat, has opposed any plans to extend the term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

