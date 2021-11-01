Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi: Not a day more for NMS

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who is eyeing the Nairobi governor’s seat, has opposed any plans to extend the term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The ODM lawmaker said NMS should pack and go once its term ends in March next year.

The Deed of Transfer of some functions signed between former governor Mike Sonko and the national government, he said, was clear on the period of the agreement.



“The county functions were transferred for a specific time and that time was 24 months. This will expire next year before the elections,” he said.

“The functions will then be returned to City Hall, because those are devolved functions and they don't belong to the national government,” Mr Wanyonyi said.

Mr Sonko, in February last year, signed the deed that saw four key Nairobi County government functions - including health services, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services, planning and development services - transferred to the national government.

To oversee the functions, President Uhuru Kenyatta established NMS on March 17, 2020 and appointed Lt-Gen Mohamed Badi to head the entity as director-general.

But Mr Wanyonyi clarified that his sentiments should not be misconstrued to mean that he is faulting the national government for getting involved in the management of city affairs.

“We are not saying that the national government should not participate in the management of Nairobi. They have the right to because Nairobi is the capital city of Kenya and also hosts several offices belonging to international organisations,” he said.

“However, NMS's time will expire and then they will return the functions to the county government.”

Meanwhile, the second-term MP has joined growing voices calling on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the ongoing mass voter registration for at least one month.

The listing has drawn less-than-anticipated turnout, and the lawmakers said citizens should get more time to register as voters so as to avoid possible court battles.

“We know that the registration period ends tomorrow, but is that enough, considering the poor turnout?” he said.

The IEBC has registered less than one million new voters as of last week, out of the targeted six million, but the agency is adamant that the registration will end on November 2.

The agency has cited lack of adequate funding as one of the reasons it will not extend the registration period.

IEBC has said it needed Sh40 billion to conduct the 2022 elections but has a deficit of billions.

“I call upon my counterparts in the National Assembly to expedite the approval of the IEBC budget so as to enable the Commission to achieve its set target,” Mr Wanyonyi said.