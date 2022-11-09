We're risking our cars on streets, city MCAs say as they storm Supreme Court parking lot

The Nairobi MCAs on Wednesday started their busy day by protesting next to the Supreme Court buildings.

The MCAs argued that they have been risking their cars by parking them on Nairobi streets while their gazetted parking bay, which is adjacent to the Supreme Court, remained locked.

Led by their Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi, the MCAs stormed the area and brought down the gate, and started celebrating as they made their way into the parking lot.

While addressing the media at the venue, the Speaker said that they took over the property because it belongs to the county.

He said that the Judiciary had earlier requested the parking space during the interviews for the position of Chief Justice, which was to give an amicable environment to the Judiciary.

The Speaker said that later, the Judiciary asked for the space again during the Supreme Court’s ruling on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case last year; the Court had requested the County through the office of the Clerk to allow them to use the space.

Chief Registrar

“The purpose of this letter is to kindly request the office of the Clerk to request condoning the first row of the parking area adjacent to the Supreme Court from end to end from April 12th, 2021, to April 30th 2021,” the Speaker reads the letter that was addressed to the Office of the Clerk by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), written by the Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi.

However, even after the said functions, the parking bay has been closed, and the MCAs have not been using it.

“This property actually belongs to the Nairobi County Assembly. From now henceforth, we have directed all the members of the Nairobi County Assembly to be using the parking (lot),” Speaker Ng’ondi said.

The MCs nearly clashed with police officers manning the Supreme Court building as they (officers) approached them (MCAs), seeking to know what was happening.

However, the officers walked away without interfering with their mission.