Water disruption to hit scores of estates in Nairobi on Thursday

Nairobi city centre, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and numerous neighbouring areas are bracing for a temporary water shortage to allow for the interconnection of Kigoro-Gigiri water supply pipeline.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company issued a notice announcing the planned water disruption on Wednesday, August 21.

The interruption in water supply will commence on Thursday, August 22, from 6am to 6pm.

“The shutdown shall facilitate interconnection of the Kigoro-Gigiri water supply pipeline at the Gigiri Pumping Station and Reservoirs on Thursday, August 22, 2024,” part of the statement reads.

During this time, residents in these areas are encouraged to use water sparingly to ensure a consistent supply once operations are back to normal.

Affected areas

Apart from the city centre and JKIA, the shutdown will also affect Maringo, Buruburu Phase 3, Gikomba, Pumwani, and Majengo. Shauri Moyo, Mathare North, GSU, and Rafiki are on the list of affected areas. Utalii College, KPLC Training School, Traffic Headquarters, Eastleigh and Mathari Hospital are also affected.

Areas along Mombasa Road, such as South B and C estates, Mater Hospital, and Imara Daima, will also experience the disruption. Estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, Tassia Estate, and the Athi River Export Processing Zone are on the list.

The water shutdown will also impact Ngara, Forest Road, Desai Road, and Kipande Road. Others include Limuru Road, Murang'a Road, Park Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP, and the US Embassy. The General Services Unit, Administration Police Training Schools, Nairobi Internal Container Depot, and parts of Baraka Estate will also be affected.

Residents of Umoja 1, Umoja 2, Old and New Donholm, Nyayo Embakasi, Fedha, and Kwa Ndege should prepare for the water interruption together with surrounding areas of Avenue Park, Plot 10, Tumaini Flats, and Kware.

Additionally, Mlango Kubwa, Juja Road, Huruma, Ngei I and II, Kosovo, parts of Ngumba Estate, Old Muthaiga Road, and parts of Thome and Survey will also be affected. The shutdown will hit Safari Park Hotel, Kenya Breweries, and parts of Baba Dogo Light Industries. The whole of the Industrial Area is included in the scheduled interruption.

Meanwhile, Nairobi residents who have been complaining of water shortage and rationing will soon experience changes following the completion of the water supply system.

This is according to the announcement made by Nairobi County Chief Officer for Water and Sanitation Services Oscar Omoke when he toured Kigoro and Karimenu water transmission lines in Kiambu County.

According to Mr Omoke, who was accompanied by Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Nahason Muguna, the new stream will reduce water shortage by at least 50 percent.

The completion of an additional 200,000 cubic meters water transmission lines will enhance water supply in the country, mostly in the eastern part which has been experiencing water shortage for long.

"The work is complete and it is expected that water transmission trials will be done in the next few days, with commissioning slated for September 2024,” Mr Omoke said.

Engineer Muguna had informed the County Assembly Committee in charge of water in its previous sittings that the county is facing a huge challenge in supplying water to its increasing population, hence the reason they opted for water rationing.

Early this year, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said that rationing of the commodity would still be experienced in some areas despite heavy rains.

Limited infrastructure

Mr Muguna had stated that their infrastructure is limited to produce 525.6million litres every day, which is against a daily demand of 900 million litres.

“Our water supply to the city is therefore limited to the installed production capacity. This means that even when we have our dams overflowing, the water supply will remain constant,” the company said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had promised the residents that by 2026, water shortage would be a past thing in Nairobi following the launch of Sh15.4 billion water project.

The governor stated that Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is about to complete the Northern Collector Tunnel II and Maragua IV, which would be channeling additional 220 million litres of water daily to the residents.