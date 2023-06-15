Walk to educate, support learners from vulnerable backgrounds

Several supporters came out in sports gear in Karura Forest to walk in support of Amara Charitable Trust to raise funds to continue their construction and feeding projects in schools that have greatly benefitted from their efforts.

One of the founding members, Manisha Dave said they hope to raise over Sh3 million through the walk to support their ongoing projects.

“With the escalating costs of food, it is costing us more to keep up with our feeding programme which is now running in seven primary schools and provides hot lunch to 5,700 children every day,” she said.

The programme was started in 2013 after witnessing the adverse effects of hunger on the learners' performance and school attendance.

“Wherever we have the feeding programme, the schools have reported improved performance, increased enrollment, better attendance records, and more importantly improved wellbeing,” she added.

Amara Charitable Trust was founded in 2008 by four ladies, Vasha Vora, Smita Shah, Manisha Dave and Bindi Shah, who sought to improve the education sector through feeding programs, constructing of school facilities and sponsoring underprivileged students in secondary schools and tertiary education institutions.

17 primary and secondary schools have been supported through the trust with infrastructure, school libraries, learning resources, feeding programs and scholarships.

They have constructed 65 classrooms, 10 dormitories, 9 kitchens, 5 ablutions blocks, including laboratories, stores, multi-purpose halls and library structures across the schools they support.

This includes upgrading a girls' dormitory, classrooms, workshops and constructing an ablution block at a TVET in Machakos.

“We have seen growth in some schools such as Ngwata Primary School in Mlolongo where we built six classrooms in 2016. At that time, the total number of pupils was 570. We also introduced the feeding program there and the number has gone up to 3,250 pupils in 2023. The school is on a small acre of land and is in need of decongestion and we hope we can raise funds to build 10 to 12 more classes, an ablution block and a playground which could all cost about Sh40 million,” she said.

94 young adults are undertaking various technical and business courses that are financially supported by the charity organisation. 14 of them are special needs students undertaking courses at Utangwa Youth Polytechnic.

“We are also raising funds for the education fund where we are currently sponsoring 63 students for secondary education from Form 1 to Form 4 in boarding schools where we have built dormitories. For students who are above 18 and attained a C- and below in KCSE, we sponsor them to go to TVETs. We have about 30 students graduating this year with skills such as plumbing, carpentry, automotive engineering, electrical engineering, nursing, hospitality and catering,” Manisha said.

Some of the other programs they work on include workshops on making and learning how to use reusable pads and peer-to-peer counseling with schools such as the Oshwal Academy.

The fundraising walk attracted well-wishers like John Makori and many others who trekked the 5 kilometers walk into the forest under the Nairobi sun to support Amara Trust.