Waititu's son Brian Ndung'u fined Sh30,000 for drink-driving

Brian Ndung'u Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's son, Brian Ndung'u Waititu, at the Milimani Law Courts on March 15, 2021 over a drink-driving case.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's son has been fined Sh30,000 by a Nairobi court for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

