Green Park Terminus

PSV vehicles and passengers at Green Park Terminus in Nairobi during the third Nairobi Metropolitan Services test run on June 18, 2021.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Waiting for Godot: Will Nairobi’s Green Park terminus ever open its doors to matatus?

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

If aerial photographs of the Green Park terminus were to be taken, it would paint a magnificent picture that would rival the Sh5 billion state-of-the-art Mbezi Louis bus terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

