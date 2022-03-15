Visa Oshwal school board warns against privatising it

Visa Oshwal Primary School

Vincent Karino (right), a personal assistant for Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, chairman Board of Management of Visa Oshwal Primary School Mohamed Yusuf Sheikh(centre) and Visa Oshwal Primary School board executive member Charles Arumba. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

The board warned that if the school is privatised, parents may be unable to afford the  higher fees that are likely to be charged.

The Visa Oshwal Primary School board has warned that access to education for its 2,400 students may be curtailed if it is privatised.

