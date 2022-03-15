Visa Oshwal school board warns against privatising it

The Visa Oshwal Primary School board has warned that access to education for its 2,400 students may be curtailed if it is privatised.

Speaking at the school grounds on Monday, Mohamed Yusuf Sheikh, the chairman of the board of management, called for help from the President, the Attorney-General and the Education ministry to help settle the dispute.

Mr Sheikh warned that if the school is privatised, parents may be unable to afford higher fees that are likely to be charged.

“We were supposed to be handing over the school today, and we have a letter from the Oshwal community saying that. But we are saying the school should remain public the way it is,” he said.

“The parents feel molested with continued destabilisation from the community’s demand to have this school privatised despite the hefty investment from them and the government.

“The school has been a centre of excellence in ICT, CBC and sports and should continue serving all Kenyan children.”

They also demanded that the legal firm representing the Visa Oshwal community in an ongoing court case in the Environment and Land Court withdraw from the case.

They argue that one of the firm’s managing partners is a member of the Judicial Service Commission, “a portion which could influence the delivery of justice regarding the case before court”.

“(The) Visa Oshwal community were only trustees of this school and were holding the title deed as trustees on behalf of the public. The title reads their name.

“But the court ruled that the school is public, and that the Oshwal community needed to seek compensation for the land from the government. They ignored that and went to the Court of Appeal, which ruled in their favour,” Mr Sheikh said.

“We, the parents and board of management, were not aware of that, because we were not involved. That’s why we went to the Supreme Court, which transferred the case to the Environment and Land Court. We are awaiting judgment.

“The Education ministry were part of the case and were respondents, but when the case went to the appeals court, they were very silent. We have served them this time. They are respondents, and we hope they will show up to support us.”

Vincent Karino, a personal assistant for Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, said the lawmaker was aware of the tussle and had been part of the campaign to ensure that Visa Oshwal students received quality and affordable education.

“Tim has spent roughly Sh2 million shillings per year to make sure that the school runs well. His stand, therefore, is that the school will never be given to private hands for the selfish goals and objectives of people who are after riches,” he said.