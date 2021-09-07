Virtual sessions divide Nairobi MCAs

Nairobi County Assembly will continue holding its sessions virtually as it resumes from recess, even as pressure mounts on Speaker Benson Mutura to call for a return to physical sittings with the MCAs divided over the conduct of the assembly.

This is a section of the assembly leadership said the assembly is “dying a slow death” with most ward representatives attending the sessions just for the sake.

The assembly adjourned for a one-month recess last month and is set to resume its business today.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada said there is nothing much in terms of business going on at the assembly as most people have begun focusing on the 2022 elections.

“It has become a routine. We are nowadays relaxed and there is nothing serious there. People are busy doing their things. There is nothing important, we are going to the sittings just for the sake,” said Mr Ogada.

Deputy Majority Whip Waithera Chege has been at the forefront in calling for an end to virtual plenaries, saying they haven't been effective with only a few members logging in, and even those who log in do nothing much.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said “there is no more assembly” in the county, calling on Speaker Mutura to order for resumption of physical sittings “so that men and women can meet at the plenary”.