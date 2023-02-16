Varsity student charged with impersonating CS Eliud Owalo

A 24-year-old university student who is accused of conning unsuspecting members of the public while posing as ICT cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo has been charged with impersonation.

Carlos Dickens Otieno was also charged with handling stolen property after he was found with a mobile phone he could not account for, at the time of his arrest.

CS Owalo reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) complaints division that the suspect was impersonating him on social media where he was allegedly conning members of the public of money promising them government jobs.

The suspect was using the CS’s images on his numerous social media accounts and was using two mobile phone numbers to receive cash from persons while purporting to be in a position to secure them employment jobs in parastatals.

The DCI’s Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) traced Mr Otieno to the Tassia area within Embakasi in Nairobi and arrested him.

Mr Otieno denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts and sought lenient bail and bond terms.

He claimed that his car, a mobile phone and a title deed, among other documents, were taken by the police officers who arrested him.

Through his advocate, Mr Otieno sought orders to have the car and other items confiscated by the DCI officers returned to him.

He was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on February 17 when the DCI will respond to the accused person’s claims.