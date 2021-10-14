Validity of unused Madaraka Express train tickets extended

Madaraka Express train

Passengers board a Madaraka Express train at the Nairobi terminus, for a journey to Mombasa, on July 25, 2019.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Travellers who were unable to use their Madaraka Express tickets purchased during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year now have until December 31, 2021 to reschedule their trips.

