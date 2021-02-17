Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Uproar as another project targets city’s majestic jacaranda trees

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Every October, clusters of purple flowers burst forth, brightening up large swathes of Nairobi’s tree line as the city’s jacaranda trees come into bloom.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mombasa health workers call off strike

  2. Nairobi MCAs approve BBI Bill

    BBI Draft

  3. University staff move to court to block forceful retirement

  4. Protesters block Matunda-Kitale road

  5. Kisii County Assembly endorses BBI Bill

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.