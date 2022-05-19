United Progressive Alliance candidate names running mate in Nairobi race

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Kenneth Nyamwamu has named former banker and human rights activist Lilian Tina Achieng as his running mate in the August 9 General Elections.

The United Progressive Alliance Party flag bearer is set to face off with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition candidate Polycarp Igathe and Johnson Sakaja of Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the race to succeed Governor Ann Kananu.

Mr Nyamwamu said their ticket represents the face of Nairobi, explaining that he settled on Ms Achieng because of her strong background in women rights issues and community work.

“We need people like her in leadership because she is hands on in the community. That's one the considerations that informed my choice. We are running for leadership to give the city a new face,” said Mr Nyamwamu, while also stating that he comes in with an untainted background.

He also pledged to prioritise the creation of an enabling business environment to open up opportunities for the unemployed youth in the city.

“I want Nairobi to be business friendly. As such, I will reduce licences by 50 per cent so that businesses can thrive. This will make it easier to start businesses and create employment," he said.

The UPA candidate, who had at one time indicated willingness to step down for Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, said he changed his mind after the two-time lawmaker was prevailed upon to withdraw his candidature.

“I was ready to step down for Tim Wanyonyi because he was the leading candidate and our manifestos aligned with each other," he said.

Mr Nyamwamu stated that he is ready to take on candidates who were handpicked in boardrooms.