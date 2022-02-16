Under public pressure, MCAs cut proposed levies by at least half

Nairobi County Assembly

A past session of Nairobi County Assembly. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi County Assembly has scrapped or slashed by at least half several proposed levies in the 2021 Finance Bill following a public outcry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.