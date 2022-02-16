Under public pressure, MCAs cut proposed levies by at least half

The Nairobi County Assembly has scrapped or slashed by at least half several proposed levies in the 2021 Finance Bill following a public outcry.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee amended the charges after residents offered their views on the proposals last month.

Traders are the biggest beneficiaries. For a food hygiene licence, mobile food vendors or hawkers will not be charged, with the committee scrapping the proposed Sh7,000 charge.

The proposed food handling fees for kiosks, mobile cookers, and milk, cereal and soft drink shops would be reduced from between Sh7,000 and Sh10,000 to Sh1,000.

Certificates for mobile cookers and barbeques will cost Sh2,000, down from Sh7,000, while milk, cereal and soft drinks or snack shops will now be charged Sh1,000, and not Sh5,000, Sh10,000 and Sh7,000 respectively, as earlier proposed.

The cost of certificates for mobile food caterers with motor vehicles will be reduced from Sh7,000 to Sh3,500 while that for running a food kiosk will be Sh1,000 and not the proposed Sh7,000.

Covid-19 PCR testing at Nairobi County health facilities will now cost Sh1,500, down from Sh3,000, while a certificate in registered midwifery will now cost Sh40,000 for a one-year course, down from Sh80,000.

For a diploma in the same course, the fee for the certificate will be Sh50,000 and not Sh90,000, while a three-year course will cost Sh100,000.

“The cost of Covid-19 PCR testing in the county health facilities shall cost no more than Sh1,500 while all school fees at Pumwani College of Nursing and Midwifery have been reduced by between 30 and 60 percent,” said committee chairperson Robert Mbatia.

Operating eateries and nyama choma joints in the newly built Westlands Market will now cost nothing, with the committee scrapping proposed charges of between Sh36 and 70 per square foot.

The same will apply to running stalls, butcheries, salons and curios at the market, with proposed charges of between Sh26 and Sh100 done away with.

The nil charges will also apply to operating market stalls and food courts at the Karandini Market, with proposed charges of between Sh30 and Sh60 scrapped.

On charges for unloading trucks, the committee slashed them by at least half.

Offloading a pickup truck of avocado will now cost Sh500 and not Sh1,500, while unloading a Toyota Probox carrying the same commodity will cost Sh400 and not Sh800.

For tomatoes, a large box will be charged at Sh80, down from Sh200; a medium box Sh50 and not the earlier Sh100; while a small box will cost Sh20 and not Sh50. Offloading a 50kg bag of potatoes will now cost Sh20 and not the original Sh50.

Offloading thorn melon will be charged Sh20 per box and not Sh50 while a lorry of flowers will now cost Sh1,000, down from the proposed Sh3,000. And offloading a tonne of French beans and macadamia will be charged at Sh400, down from Sh1,000.

Landing fees for animals or carcasses have also been slashed, with a cow being charged Sh150, down from Sh300; a goat Sh30 and not Sh70, and a pig Sh70 and not Sh150.

For fish, a large basket will be charged Sh150 and not the original Sh400; a medium basket Sh100 and not Sh300; and a small basket Sh70 and not Sh200.

“In addition, the committee has proposed that the CESS fees for all categories of farm produce and landing fees for animals or cold dressed carcass be reduced by about 50 percent,” he said.

A hawker with a motor vehicle in a designated area selling agricultural products will now pay Sh5,000 per annum and not the earlier proposed Sh15,000.

However, hawkers without motor vehicles will not pay anything, with the Sh7,000 annual charge scrapped.

Vending at Uhuru Park will attract an annual charge of Sh3,000, down from Sh5,000.

Small informal-sector traders and service providers such as shoe shiners, shoe repairers and street vendors dealing in newspapers, soda, sweets and cigarettes will part with Sh2,000, down from Sh3,500.

Other informal-sector charges have been pegged at Sh1,000 after being slashed by half from the original Sh2,000.