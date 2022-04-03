Junior secondary school, water for Pipeline residents as Uhuru visits

President Uhuru Kenyatta has left residents of Nairobi’s Eastlands with goodies worth millions of shillings following his tour of the area on Sunday.

The President, who was attending a church service at the AIC Pipeline Church, announced that the Kenya Pipeline Corporation will donate its idle land next to the church for building of a junior secondary school in Pipeline estate.

To kick-start the project, he said he will give Sh10 million. Once complete, the school is expected to alleviate problem of crowding in schools in the area.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), George Magoha (Education), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Margaret Kobia (Public Service and Gender) Prof and Monica Juma (Energy). Also in the President’s entourage was Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

The President further said that AIC Pipeline Academy will be allowed to add two storeys to its existing structure to accommodate more learners.

Resolve water problem

On the water problem, President Kenyatta said he will send Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director -General Mohamed Badi to resolve the matter.

He also directed CS Wamalwa to instruct the Kenya Defence Forces to drill a borehole in the church compound to help in provision of the essential commodity.

“I have talked to Lt Gen Badi and he will be here next week to make sure the water problem is resolved,” he said.

The President also donated Sh10 million to the church to help in putting up a permanent building. Currently, AIC Pipeline church is made of iron sheets.

“Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka sent their greetings and made a commitment of Sh1 million each for the same. The CSs also gave out Sh1 million,” said the Head of State.

Mukuru demolitions

On demolitions in Mukuru slums, President Kenyatta asked for forgiveness from the residents, saying disciplinary action has already been taken against individuals involved in the destruction, adding that some of them were government officers.

He asked the affected residents to allow for the ongoing adjudication to be completed so that rightful owners to get papers to own the land.

“Even though we took disciplinary action against them, I would like to ask for forgiveness. But we want the ongoing adjudication to be completed so that rightful owners to get papers to own the land so that we don’t see similar events again,” he said.