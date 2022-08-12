UDA performs poorly in Nairobi parliamentary elections

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party performed dismally in Nairobi, winning four parliamentary seats out of the 17 available ones, even as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) continued to dominate the city’s political scene.

UDA bagged parliamentary seats only in Roysambu, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North despite fielding candidates across the capital.

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party took the rest of Nairobi, winning 12 seats after adopting a zoning strategy among its affiliate parties.

Dagoretti South incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, popularly known as ‘KJ’, retained his seat after fending off competition from Jubilee Party’s Dennis Waweru and Brian Muchene.

Mr Kiarie garnered 26,394 votes to beat his long-time political rival Mr Waweru, who managed a total of 22,773 votes. In third place was Mr Muchene, an independent candidate, with 13,786 votes.

“I want to thank the people of Dagoretti for coming out in large numbers to vote for me and my party leader and presidential candidate Dr William Samoei Ruto,” said Mr Kiarie.

Third-time lucky

In Roysambu, it was third-time lucky for Augustine Kamande alias Mwafrika, vying on a UDA party ticket and trouncing two-term area MP Isaac Waihenya Ndirangu.

Mr Kamande garnered 45,221 votes to beat the incumbent who finished second with 40,140 votes. The constituency has 153,772 registered voters.

UDA’s Benjamin Gathiru alias Mejja Donk defended his Embakasi Central seat beating Jubilee’s Samuel Mwangi with 48,277 votes against his opponent’s 29,375 votes.

Also read: Inside room where DP Ruto will address Kenyans

Mr Mwangi even conceded before the final results were announced by IEBC with only 89 out of 215 polling stations declared.

“I still believe in service leadership and I always will. To my supporters and residents of Embakasi Central, if you do, then we must accept the results and then look to the future,” said Mr Mwangi in his concession speech.

In Embakasi North, long-serving MP James Gakuya retained his seat after beating ODM’s Jane Murigi even though results were not officially announced due to security concerns.

Phelix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalang'o, won the Lang’ata seat on an ODM ticket after beating UDA’s incumbent Nixon Korir.

In Westlands, UDA’s Nelson Havi conceded defeat, congratulating his rival Tim Wanyonyi of ODM even before the declaration of results by the constituency returning officer.

“We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him, in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are content with the outcome.

Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well,” Mr Havi tweeted.

Francis Mureithi also lost the Embakasi East seat to ODM’s Babu Owino, who was re-elected by 65,540 votes against his rival’s 34,450 votes.

The whitewash continued with Antony Waithaka losing to George Aladwa in Makadara, Macdonald Mariga to Peter Orero in Kibra, Billian Ojiwa to Anthony Oluoch in Mathare, TJ Kajwang in Ruaraka and Beatrice Elachi in Dagoretti North – all winners being fielded by ODM.