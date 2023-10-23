UDA ousts Sakaja allies from Nairobi Assembly positions

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has appointed new leaders for minority positions in Nairobi County Assembly after the outgoing ones were accused of failing to unite members.

In a statement to the Nairobi Speaker Ken Ng’ondi, UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala named Nairobi South MCA Ms Waithera Chege as the new Minority Leader, replacing Antony Kiragu Karanja of Waithaka.

Ms Chege previously served as Deputy Minority Leader in the Assembly, and was behind the collection of signatures to remove Mr Kiragu.

Githurai Ward MCA Deonysias Mwangi has been named Deputy Minority Leader and Nominated member Joyce Muthoni is the Minority Whip, replacing Umoja One member Mark Ronaldo Mugambi. Clay City ward member Samora Mwaura is the new Deputy Minority Whip.

Mr Kiragu and Mr Mugambi are close allies of Governor Johnson Sakaja and have been working closely together since the last election.

The Speaker is therefore expected to announce the changes to members in the next sitting in accordance with the Standing Orders.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addressing the Nairobi City County Assembly in the past. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

In his statement, Mr Malala said that the party received minutes and resolution of the Minority members following a meeting which was held on October 17, where they expressed their dissatisfaction with the outgoing leaders.

“In the said meeting, it was resolved that the Minority Leader and the Minority Whip be removed for reasons contained in the referenced minutes,” Mr Malala said.

The outgoing leaders had been accused of failing to unite members in the Assembly, an accusation Mr Kiragu denied, saying his ambition to contest for the Nairobi UDA chairmanship in the forthcoming grassroots elections had made some members uncomfortable, hence launching his ouster.

During last Sunday’s service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South which was attended by a number of leaders from Nairobi, Mr Kiragu asked the President to arrange an urgent meeting with them to iron out some issues that are a threat to Mr Sakaja’s leadership.

However, Deputy Governor James Njoroge Muchiri asked the President to ignore such calls, adding that the county leadership was in a better position to handle such issues of party wrangles.