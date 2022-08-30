UDA loses to independent candidate in Kwa Njenga MCA race

Independent candidate Francis Kiragu Kimondo has won the Kwa Njenga MCA seat race in Embakasi South in Nairobi, beating his closest competitor Fransica Kibagendi Kwamboka of UDA.

Mr Kimondo won the poll marred by low voter turnout with 2,098 votes while Ms Kwamboka garnered 1,344.

The ward has a total of 28,554 registered voters, but only 6,056 turned up to vote, accounting for a paltry 21.2097 per cent turnout.

The race to join the Nairobi County Assembly attracted 17 candidates.

“ We have experienced low voter turnout today, because up to 3pm on polling day, we had recorded 18 percent of voters. We think this is because of the fatigue from previous election, and people have no interest in voting again,” said constituency Returning Officer Mugo Hanson.

The ward mini-poll were among the eight which were postponed following a ballot papers mix-up.

Other electoral areas where election were held on Monday August 29 include Kakamega and Mombasa governor races, as well as MP races in Kitui Rural, Rongai, Kacheliba and Pokot South constituencies.