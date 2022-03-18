Two trapped, scores injured in Mombasa Road accident

Two passengers were trapped while several sustained injuries after a matatu they were traveling in a got involved in a road accident along Mombasa road this morning.

The matatu, belonging to Rembo Shuttle Sacco plying Nairobi-Kitengela route, was heading to Nairobi when it tried to overtake another bus and rammed into a lorry ferrying sand.

“I was driving behind the bus when it rammed into a lorry as the driver tried to dangerously overtake another bus belonging to the same Sacco,” said John Nyabuti, a motorist who witnessed the accident.

One female passenger who sat in the driver’s cabin had both her legs completely trapped.

It took police officers from Athi River Police station, with the help of other motorists, almost an hour to free the victim from the wreckage.

The victims were rushed to nearby Shalom community hospital for medical attention.

The accident resulted in a heavy traffic snarl extending for about a kilometre beyond the Athi River turn off. The bus was towed to Athi River Police station.

The wreckage of a Rembo Shuttle bus that was involved in an early morning accident along Mombasa Road on March 18, 2022. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

When confirming the incident, Athi River Police station traffic Commander, Ms Agnes Makau, urged motorists to observe traffic rules to avoid such accidents saying they will intensify vehicle crackdown especially along the busy highway.

"No death was recorded but we would like to urge motorists to be more vigilant, especially in the morning when their vision may be blurred by morning fog," said Ms Makau.

According to the police, since January 2022, a total of 89 accidents have been reported in Nairobi region resulting in 172 casualties. The multiple road accidents left 42 people dead, 43 fatally injured and 77 people nursing slight injuries. The numbers include motorcycle related accident deaths.