Two suspected thugs, man and woman, gunned down in Nairobi

Police on Monday evening gunned down two suspected thugs, a man and a woman, on Old Kiambu Road.

Police claimed the two have been involved in a spate of robberies in Muthaiga and Spring Valley.

A pistol loaded with seven bullets, two crowbars, a DVD player, laptops and over 150 keys were seized from the suspects, police said.

Starehe sub-county police boss Julius Kiragu said the suspects fired at the police when they were cornered. Police responded fatally shooting two of them.

"One escaped on foot with gunshot wounds after running towards Karura forest," said the police commander.

No police officer was hurt during the incident.

"They [the suspects] had masked one letter of the Honda Fit vehicle they were driving with a black masking tape to make J read as U," Mr Kiragu said.