Two officers interdicted for humiliating their senior in a bar

Two police officers involved in an altercation last week with Kayole DCIO Jackson Owino at a bar in Kasarani, Nairobi, have been interdicted for engaging in unacceptable police behaviour.

The two were said to have pointed guns at DCIO Owino and threatened to shoot him.

Mr Owino had taken his official vehicle to be washed at the Seasons Lounge in Kasarani when he noticed a woman smoking inside the bar on March 26, a report on the incident shows.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Wangari, hurled insults at the DCIO, telling him that "you should know people," before storming out of the premises.

She returned a short time later accompanied by two police officers –Marwa Matiko, who was dressed in an official police uniform and carrying a Scorpion rifle, and Constable Charles Maina, who was in civilian clothes.

Unaware

Once inside the bar, the two officers confronted DCIO Owino, asking him why he was harassing Ms Wangari.

CCTV footage that is now part of the investigation by the police Internal Affairs Unit shows PC Matiko pointing his Scorpion rifle more than once at Mr Owino, unaware that he was dealing with his senior, as other revellers flee from the bar.

"The said PC Matiko went ahead to walk out of the bar and fired four 9mm rounds from his Scorpion rifle," says the police report.

Evidence shows that after an argument that lasted several minutes constables Matiko and Maina overpowered Mr Owino by disarming him of his Ceska pistol and handcuffing him.

They then frogmarched him to the Kasarani Police Station, two kilometres away, amid kicks and blows. Constable Matiko even fired two rounds in the air using Mr Owino's pistol as they walked to the station.